Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 10,283 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $59,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after acquiring an additional 565,638 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,879,000 after buying an additional 80,826 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,653,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,758,000 after purchasing an additional 203,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $119.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.84.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.