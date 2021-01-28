Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $19.88 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481,412 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.3% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,262,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,585,000 after buying an additional 1,318,625 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,453,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,911,000 after buying an additional 156,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,431,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,318,000 after buying an additional 2,587,640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,399,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,796,000 after buying an additional 247,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

