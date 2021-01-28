Money Design Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,038 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $75.09.

About Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

