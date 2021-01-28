Money Design Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

VPL opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $83.12.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

