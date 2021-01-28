Monkey Project (MONK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43,388.56

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $43,388.56 and $101.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 84% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,894,256 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

