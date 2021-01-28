Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNR. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Securities started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

