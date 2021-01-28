Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $19,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $85.93 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.37.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

