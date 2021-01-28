Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 415 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

