Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires Shares of 14,429 BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,429 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $28.08 on Thursday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.32.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

