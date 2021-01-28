Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PepsiCo by 50.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $76,417,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,959,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,539,000 after buying an additional 333,101 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

