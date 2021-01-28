Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $15.95 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 886.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Facebook by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $272.14 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $775.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.56 and a 200-day moving average of $267.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock valued at $382,802,351. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.21.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.