Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $236.06 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $247.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.41 and a 200-day moving average of $205.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.