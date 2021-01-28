Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $710,000 in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $8,522,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,424,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,170,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,532,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 794.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,847 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HEICO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

HEI stock opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.30. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $141.31. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

