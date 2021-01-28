Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,982,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4,719.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $269.98 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

