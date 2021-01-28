Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 18,113 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,113 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,645,582.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 515,952 shares of company stock valued at $164,523,030. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $315.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $314.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.62.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

