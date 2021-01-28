Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 860 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000.

IWF stock opened at $242.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.12 and its 200-day moving average is $223.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $250.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

