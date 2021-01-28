More Coin (MORE) Trading 16.4% Higher This Week

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. More Coin has a market cap of $49,127.69 and $1,436.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.16 or 0.00873860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00050149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.42 or 0.04163035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017407 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

