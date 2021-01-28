Morgan Stanley Acquires Shares of 4,841 Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth $6,662,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of AMTI opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Applied Molecular Transport Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

