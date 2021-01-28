Morgan Stanley Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $13.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after buying an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in General Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 49.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,182 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.