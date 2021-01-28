Morgan Stanley Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $568.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $553.00 to $568.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.50.

LRCX opened at $515.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.76. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $585.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

