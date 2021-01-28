Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Maverix Metals were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.68 million, a PE ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

