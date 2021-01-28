Morgan Stanley Has $175,000 Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 61.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

EQBK opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

