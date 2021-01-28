Morgan Stanley Increases NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target to $18.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 136.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after buying an additional 693,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 175,916 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

