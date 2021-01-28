Morgan Stanley Increases Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $70.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. Trimble has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 390.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.