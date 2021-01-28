Morgan Stanley Purchases Shares of 5,597 Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,324,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,781,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,579,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,397,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $6,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $267,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NKTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

