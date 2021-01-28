Morgan Stanley Raises Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $210.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.33.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $201.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,128,000. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

