Morgan Stanley Sells 12,719 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth about $568,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 341,926 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $403.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

