Morgan Stanley Sells 3,820 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 36.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in QCR were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 29.2% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 27.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 70,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

In related news, CAO Nick W. Anderson bought 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,604.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCR stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a market cap of $604.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.14.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.