Morgan Stanley Sells 939,776 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 97.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 939,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,571,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after buying an additional 2,297,962 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 131.4% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 7,809,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,796,000 after buying an additional 4,435,372 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,654,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $6,656,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -984.02, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

