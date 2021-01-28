Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 338,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 85,797 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $303.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

