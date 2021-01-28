Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $272.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock valued at $382,802,351. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.21.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

