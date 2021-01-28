Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

