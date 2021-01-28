Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Shares of Z opened at $127.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.53. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $153.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $137,063.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.33, for a total transaction of $21,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,704,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,027,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,271 shares of company stock valued at $80,619,720 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

