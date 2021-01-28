Moseley Investment Management Inc. Invests $242,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 70,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,016,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $95.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

