Moseley Investment Management Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

BAC stock opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $258.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

