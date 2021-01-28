Moseley Investment Management Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $54.58 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.868 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

