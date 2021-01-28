MSG Networks (MSGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect MSG Networks to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MSG Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSGN opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSG Networks from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

