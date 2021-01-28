MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,631 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.42 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

