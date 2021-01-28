MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,455,000 after buying an additional 149,367 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT opened at $228.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

