MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $997,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI stock opened at $156.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.99 and its 200-day moving average is $162.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

