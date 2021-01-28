MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 110,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $199.38 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 528,349 shares of company stock worth $2,115,481 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

