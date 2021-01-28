MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $174.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.88 and its 200-day moving average is $175.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

