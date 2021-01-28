MTM Investment Management LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. McKesson makes up 1.3% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in McKesson by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $178.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.94. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

