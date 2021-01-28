MTM Investment Management LLC Takes $557,000 Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park National by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Park National by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Park National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.03. Park National Co. has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

