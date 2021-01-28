MU Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 4.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in General Dynamics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,243,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,273. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.