MU Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 4.2% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in NIKE by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 162,502 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

