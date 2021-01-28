Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €265.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €249.64 ($293.70).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

