Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €240.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €240.00 ($282.35) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €249.64 ($293.70).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

