N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.99

N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.99 and traded as high as $64.70. N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 2,446,965 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 60 ($0.78).

Get N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.99. The stock has a market cap of £179.51 million and a PE ratio of 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.94.

In other N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) news, insider Rachel Izzard acquired 57,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £34,999.97 ($45,727.68).

N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) Company Profile (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.