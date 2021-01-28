Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) Shares Gap Up to $14.49

Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $15.80. Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1,102,412 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72.

In other Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards acquired 100,000 shares of Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

